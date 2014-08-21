Beauty and the Real Girl: A Fresh Scent

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

Any girl who’s gone out in search of a signature scent knows how overwhelming and time consuming the process can get. Besides the fact that there are countless — probably hundreds of thousands — options out there with everything from body mist to spray to Eau de Toilette to Eau de Parfum, you end up trying numerous options before landing on your sweet spot. Talk about a headache!

For these reasons, we get pretty jazzed when we hear girls tell us they’ve found their signature scent, mainly because if they can do it, it means we all can. Morgan Goldberg, a student, found her go-to perfume from Fresh, and her reasoning behind wearing the fragrance every day was exactly what we all hope to find in a signature scent.

“I’m obsessed with this perfume because it’s summery and not too overpowering, which is great because a lot of strong perfumes give me a headache,” Morgan tells us. “I also like that I’ve never encountered anyone else who wears it, and I always get compliments.”



