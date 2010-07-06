Win It! An Eat Pray Love Fragrance Journey

In the bestselling book Eat, Pray, Love, Elizabeth Gilbert chronicles her journey to reconnect with her inner self. To say the book was a smash hit would be an understatement; you’d be hard-pressed to find a woman who HASN’T either read or at least heard of it. It’s easy admire the message of the book–that there’s more than one way to let yourself go and see the world–and it’s no wonder it’s inspired so many people.

Leave it to artisanal beauty brand Fresh to take that inspiration and turn it into a sensorial fragrance journey. Inspired by the lush locations in the book–Italy, India and Indonesia–the Eat, Pray, Love collection features three perfumes that can be worn alone or layered to create your own distinct scent.

The sweet gourmand Eat fragrance features notes of Italian lemon, basil and bergamot, plus plum, rose, caramel and meringue to help evoke Italy’s delectable desserts and wines. The woodsy Pray is inspired by India and contains notes of pink pepper, juniper berry, incense, peony, patchouli and amber. Love was created to capture not only the Indonesian island of Bali where Gilbert found romance, but the essence of being in love. It uses notes of bergamot, red currant, mango blossom, tiare, jasmine and sandalwood to capture the bright, colorful, anything-is-possible feeling of falling in love.

The collection will launch online and in Fresh stores on July 15 as a very limited edition line. The scents will retail for $32 each, or you can get a candle set featuring all three fragrances for $45. We’re obsessing over the perfumes, especially Eat, which is making us pine for cannoli and red wine. The movie version of Eat, Pray, Love, starring Julia Roberts, debuts on August 13 and we can’t think of a better way to get in the spirit than with these special scents.

