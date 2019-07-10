Prepare Yourselves for This Huge Fresh Beauty Sale

Beauty brand Fresh might be best known for its huge lip care collection. Those lip balms, especially the tinted ones, are the bomb. But Fresh has some serious skincare, as well. Luckily, Fresh’s summer sale is here to help you stock up. Thanks to a combination of natural ingredients and innovative technology, Fresh’s cleansers, masks, moisturizers, serums, and so much more, deliver on their soft, clear-skin promise. And it not just for one skin type. Those with dry skin will live for the hydrating face oils, and those with oily or acne-prone skin will go crazy for all the purifying toners and exfoliators. Fresh products make great gifts, too. Pretty much anyone in your life will want to try shower gel or hand cream, as well as candles and fragrances.

For 48 hours, everything on the Fresh website is 20 percent off, excluding gift sets. You’ll also grab free two-day shipping with your purchase. To help get you started, here are a few of our current favorites and some newbies we can’t wait to get our hands on.

Sugar Lip Treatment in Libra

A hydrating treatment that celebrates the zodiac? Sign me up.

$26 at Fresh

Peony Brightening Night Treatment Mask

This overnight treatment peony and licorice root extracts and vitamin C glucoside to help even out your skin tone while you sleep.

$84 at Fresh

Sugar Strawberry Exfoliating Face Wash

This new cleanser uses white sugar crystals to gently exfoliate skin without drying it out.

$33 at Fresh

Shop the Fresh Beauty summer sale on July 15-16 only on the Fresh website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.