Fresh And Pretty At Karen Walker

The final makeup look

Spring had definitely sprung backstage at Karen Walker where models were decked out in gorgeously soft and pretty hair and makeup looks.

Shiseido lead stylist Jenna Menard created a look that was “really open and fresh and pretty.” Cheeks were “lively, flushed and happy,” with a powdery pink blush on the apples and a highlight high on the cheekbones.

Menard applied a soft and sheer plum lipstick, new for spring, on the lips, using her finger to dab it on. This created a stain-like finish that showed the color without being too heavy. “I love this shade, it’s really light and looks great on everyone,” she said.

Beauchamp makes waves.

On the eyes she used a gold shadow under the crease and along the lashline to set off the lashes. She then took a bit of the blush and dabbed it into the contour of the eye to bring the whole look together. Mascara was applied to top and bottom lashes.

Bumble and bumble lead stylist Rolando Beauchamp wanted to create a “beautiful, glowy bit of a wave.” For the fine-haired models he sprayed Thickening Hairspray on their hair while coarse-haired girls got a spritz of Styling Lotion. He then used a round brush to blow dry and parted some model’s hair in the middle and some on the side, depending on what went best with their face shape.

Beauchamp then wrapped hair around a 1 1/2-inch curling iron, leaving the ends out to create a light curl. He brushed this out so the look wasn’t too “done”, then twisted hair into a low bun and sent the girls off to makeup. Once they were finished with makeup, he undid their hair unveiling natural-looking, gorgeous waves.

The soft grey nail look.

CND nail artists created two different looks on the nails using the new Colour Effects line. Half of the models wore a muted, soft grey that was created by layering one coat of Studio White over 1 coat of Silver Chrome. The other half received a greige (greyish beige) shade that was created by layering one coat of Silver Chrome, one coat of Studio White and two coats of Putty. According to CND, we’ll be seeing a lot of this muted metallic trend for spring.