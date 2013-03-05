You Need To Master This French Twist Ponytail Immediately

Soon the weather will get warmer, and hair will inevitably go up into ponytails . Global Creative Director for Wella Professionals Eugene Souleiman created a twist (literally) on the classic style for the Ports 1961 runway show in Milan.

From the front, it looks like a traditional ponytail, but at the back of the head there’s a flash of elegance in the form of a mini reverse French pleat. While Eugene joked that this hairstyle should only be attempted by stylists, I have a feeling it can be easily replicated at home.

Step 1: Spray damp hair with Wella Professionals Flowing Form Smoothing Balm ($14, ulta.com) and dry with a flat brush to keep hair flat and smooth.

Step 2: Make a low side part, and sweep the hair across the forehead and over the ear.

Step 3: Secure half of your hair in a low ponytail at the nape of the neck, and use an elastic to secure it.

Step 4: Gently backcomb the remaining hair at the roots, then smooth over the hair with a soft brush toward the ponytail.

Step 5: Take the remaining hair and fold into a reverse French pleat, rolling down towards the ponytail, securing the bottom of the pleat into the ponytail. Make sure to secure it with an elastic.

Step 6: Spray the hair with Wella Professionals Stay Essential Finishing Spray ($15, ulta.com) to keep the style in place and secure the pleat with hairpins if needed.

Will you attempt this new look?

