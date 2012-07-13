French Themed Nail Art to Celebrate Bastille Day

Bastille Day is basically the French equivalent of the 4th of July. And, even if you aren’t French, what better way to show your support for the holiday than fun, French inspired nail art? We found nails that included everything from Benton stripes to Eiffel towers. You won’t have to look too far for colors for these nail art designs. Try using your left over red, white and blue polishes from the 4th!

Some manicures went all out and featured a variety of different French inspired nails. Others were a bit simpler: either having their nails painted red or just having the simple flag on them. Benton striped nails are also a subtle way to show your support for France. Whether you opt for Eiffel Towers or flag nails, make sure you celebrate France’s independence day by showing off your fabulous nail art.

Check out the Bastille Day nail art slideshow above to get inspiration for your nails this holiday!