French and Organic…Oui Oui!

There are many things I love about Paris—the clothes, the pastries, sitting at the cafes and watching all of the googly eyed couples walk hand in hand down the street as I eat my aforementioned pastry…

But, I’ve never been one to love Parisian perfumes. Like I’ve said before, I’m a one fragrance gal. Maybe Parisian scents are just too mature for my liking, but the new Honoré des Prés, a new line of organic perfumes that debuted in Paris in November, sounds like something I could spray on myself. It will be hitting N.Y. stores in April (Bloomingdales, http://www.Luckyscent.com,and http://www.spiritbeautylounge.com) and I for one can’t wait to try it out. Olivia Giacobetti, one of the top stars of the French fragrance industry to date, collaborated with Robertet, a perfume manufacturing company known for its rare, natural ingredients. The result was five bottles of unique scents, (four of which were crafted solely by Giacobetti) that have a distinct smell and look to each of them. Nu Green has a bit of mint and tarragon, Sexy Angelic has some hints of marzipan and hemlock, Chaman’s Party is a combination of moist earth and woody patchouli (and is rumored to have aphrodisiac properties…). To round out the group are Honore’s Trip, which features citrusy and pepper scents, and Bonte’s Bloom, which has iris butter and blue chamomile.

Even if this rain is going to continue straight through the spring, at least I’ll have something to look forward to. Or maybe, five little things…