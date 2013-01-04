StyleCaster
Everything But a French: Manicures That Show Off Your New Engagement Ring

Augusta Falletta
by
Is it just us, or does it seem like everyone is getting engaged these days? Over the holidays and the past few weeks, we’ve been seeing engagement news left and right. From Instagram announcements captioned “He liked it so he put a ring on it” to Facebook status changes from “In a Relationship” to “Engaged”, a notable amount of our lady friends have been taken off the market recently.

Whether you’re one of the most recent girls to get snatched up or you’re in the midst of planning your wedding, one thing is for sure: everyone you know is going to want to see the diamond you said “yes” to. With the myriad of photos your ring finger is sure to be tagged in, it’s important to pay attention to your manicure. Even though your nails aren’t the main show when it comes to engagement ring pictures, they are most definitely the supporting actresses of the story. Nothing makes a gorgeous diamond ring look better than a fresh, elegant manicure complimenting its beauty.

While you could choose a classic French manicure to put the spotlight on your rock, we like the approach of some fun nail art. This way, not only will your hands be getting the best paparazzi treatment out there, but you’ll also stand out among all of the engagement pictures with safe nails.

It's just about impossible to go wrong with a pale pink manicure. Besides the fact that it's appropriate for any social setting, chips are less visible with this color. 

Image via Touch of Midas 

Instead of relying on the classic French manicure that everyone and their mother has, switch things up just a bit with a black tip instead of white. 

Image via Pshiiit

Go a step further than the neutral base with an elegant black design on the tips of each nail. 

Image via Baby Pretty Cindy

A fire engine red nail polish really brings out the white of a diamond, and the glitter in this half moon manicure compliments a sparkling rock so nicely. 

Image via Madeline Pool Nails 

For a fun yet classy look, go for a black and white color scheme and polka dots. 

Image via Dreaming of You

This dark and feminine manicure literally puts arrows towards a new rock, meaning all eyes will be in the right place. 

Image via Chalkboard Nails

If you're the ultimate girly girl, get a little glitter and a lot of glam with this ballerina pink manicure. 

Image via Nails By Arvonka

Deep wine polish has been everywhere for the past few months, and the dark polish combined with a bright diamond is sure to stun everyone. 

Image via E-Polish Blog

