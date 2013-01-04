Everything But a French: Manicures That Show Off Your New Engagement Ring

Is it just us, or does it seem like everyone is getting engaged these days? Over the holidays and the past few weeks, we’ve been seeing engagement news left and right. From Instagram announcements captioned “He liked it so he put a ring on it” to Facebook status changes from “In a Relationship” to “Engaged”, a notable amount of our lady friends have been taken off the market recently.

Whether you’re one of the most recent girls to get snatched up or you’re in the midst of planning your wedding, one thing is for sure: everyone you know is going to want to see the diamond you said “yes” to. With the myriad of photos your ring finger is sure to be tagged in, it’s important to pay attention to your manicure. Even though your nails aren’t the main show when it comes to engagement ring pictures, they are most definitely the supporting actresses of the story. Nothing makes a gorgeous diamond ring look better than a fresh, elegant manicure complimenting its beauty.

While you could choose a classic French manicure to put the spotlight on your rock, we like the approach of some fun nail art. This way, not only will your hands be getting the best paparazzi treatment out there, but you’ll also stand out among all of the engagement pictures with safe nails.