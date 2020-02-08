The Updated French Manicure is Even Better With Glitter—Here’s Plenty of Proof

Scroll To See More Images
We’ve waxed poetic time and time again about the resurgence of the French manicure. The throwback look our parents wore back in the day is just as chic as it was 30 years ago and now, it’s being updated in every way possible. The latest version? A French manicure with glitter or sparkle, whether it’s covering the entire tip or a single embellishment on just one finger.
Glitter polish isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but find a cool way to include it in a French manicure design and you’re bound to get questions about the shade you’re wearing or the nail tech who made it happen. Though sparkle is generally associated with maximalists who don’t enjoy sticking with just one color or pattern, the current French mani craze is a great reminder of its underrated versatility.
Whether you’re sticking with classic tips, trying out the runway-approved cornered pattern or playing with different color combos, here is plenty of proof that glitter polish can upgrade your French mani in more ways than you thought possible. Be sure to check out some of our favorite glitter nail polish shades along the way too.
