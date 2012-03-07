Is The French Manicure Back In Style?

The French manicure has been a beauty faux pas for some time now — spotted on Jersey moms and Real Housewives of Atlanta only. But, to our shock and awe, the old-school trend popped up at a couple of high-fashion shows this season, and we’re not sure how we feel about it.

At Topshop Unique the nails were painted with the brand’s namesake polish in pale pink shades with the classic French mani style. The look went with the grungy, unkempt Topshop girl — but seeing a prim and proper French manicure on an edgy, downtown chick is not something we would generally see.

For Alexander McQueen’s Fall 2012 show, we were dazzled by the designs (and platinum blonde wigs). Rather than compete with a strong nail color, manicurist Marian Newman layered a sheer white polish over a soft beige.

Does this mean that nudes, sheers, and dare we say French manicures are here to stay? Is nail art going to fade away? Time can only tell…but we want to know what you think about the look popping up at fashion week! Let us know in the comments below!