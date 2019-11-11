30 French Manicure Nail Art Looks To Try Because It’s 2000 All Over Again

Scroll To See More Images
To be honest, I knew French manicure nail art was making a slow, but steady comeback when Anne Hathaway’s character donned the throwback look in Ocean’s 8. Sure, it was sort-of meant to be a dig at her character’s terrible taste, but we literally can’t get enough of nostalgia and in 2019, our obsession went into overload. If it happened in the ’90s or early ‘2000s, we’re doing it now because apparently, Back to the Future isn’t just a movie.
In addition to our affinity for Juicy Couture tracksuits and Billie Eilish’s flawless two-toned mullet, the classic French manicure is basically as new as the iPhone 11. Bella Hadid is showing her’s off in perfectly-posed Instagram posts and the look was borrowed for a myriad of runway shows during New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2020 season. For instance, nail artist (and minimalist pro) Betina Goldstein created a “cornered” French manicure for the Kith show, where “delicate lines were placed at the top and bottom of the nail to mirror one another.”
This is what has made the French mani’s resurgence such a success. Though plenty (including a couple of my aunties) are sticking to the classic design, nail pros and novices alike are also putting their own twist on the look. Whether it’s a unique color combo, animal print tips or double-lines across the top, there’s more than enough proof on Instagram that it has the versatility to stand the test of time. With that being said, here are 30 stunning nail-fies that’ll get your creative juices flowing.
Black tips.
View this post on Instagram
All you need is bright mani💜 @hasnaa.elkhattabi 💜 -------------------------------------- #dk_nailsroom #nailsdubai #nailsindubai #dubainails #manicuredubai #dubaimanicure #pedicuredubai #pedicuredubai #machinemanicuredubai #machinepedicuredubai #nailstecom #nailsideas #nailsdesign #frenchmanicure #маникюрдубай #дубайманикюр #гельлакдубай #дубайгельлак #педикюрдубай #ногтидубай #дубайногти #девочкидубай #gelishnailsdubai #dubaifashion #dubaiblogger #nailartistdubai #dubainailartist #beautydubai #dubailadies #dubailifestyle #nailart ---------------------------------------
Dual pinks.
Cornered accents.
Floral tips.
Just enough sparkle.
View this post on Instagram
💋#gelnails#newnails💅 #nailsdid#nails#nailart#naildesign#nailsart#nailpro#gel#gelnails#gelnailpolish#gelnaildesign#gelnailaddict#glitter#glitternails#glitterbomb#gelnailaddict#longnails#longgelnails#sortnails#cndnails#cndnailart#nailsofinstagram s#nailsdid#nails#nailart#naildesigns#oslo#oslonails#nailsfashion#fashion#fashionblogger#red#redlongnails#frenchmanicure
Red coffin realness.
A French, half-moon hybrid.
View this post on Instagram
Na przełamanie jesiennej aury 😎🔥 Cover Base Very Cool x Arte Brillante Game Over, Olala, Forever Young & Gel Polish Vitamin C, Oh So Spacial, Macarena, Figo Fago, Magnifique, El Capitan, Baobab 🤩 @indigonails #hybrydy #frenchnails #colorfulfrench #frenchmanicure #kolorowyfrench #polskiepaznokcie #jasnepaznokcie #kolorowepaznokcie #wakacyjnepaznokcie #pazurki #indigonails #indigonailsalon #loveindigo
Multi-colored tips.
View this post on Instagram
French is another style that I absolutely LOVE doing. A few months back I started following @westbeauty_byharriet who is the queen of French! This set is definitely inspired by her work and I love the Neon fade on them 😍 . . . Ugly Duckling gel polish in #044 with Be Creative Neon Pigments. . . . #shopatmonaco #learnatmonaco #monacograd #tlcnails @uglyducklingproducts @uglyducklingnails @giltnailsupplies #gelpolish #manicure #nailart #nailartaddict #freehand #handpainted #frenchmanicure #beautiful #elegantnails #nailswag #nailsofinstagram #notd #nailstoinspire #aucklandnails #naturalnails #shortnails #smallbusiness #summernails
Neon fade.
Butternut digits.
Hunter green tips.
View this post on Instagram
El mundo es un lugar para soñar ✨ . Para el estreno de Aladdin hice esta manicura con Jasmine, dibujada a mano alzada! . ¿Qué te parece el resultado? . 🎥 Tutorial https://youtu.be/BYpep-KVuFc . 💅 Base uñas fuertes @masglo_oficial 💅 Esmalte aguamarina: 380 @kikomilano 💅 Esmalte dorado: # 1 #BornPretty 💅 Esmalte nude: Inconfundible @masgloeu 💅 Esmalte negro: White Night Series BP-WN03/ Throne @bornprettystore 💅 Esmalte blanco: White Night Series BP-WN04/ Pure @bornprettyofficial . #masglo #jasmine #aladdin #disney #princessjasmine #princess #princesa #princesasdisney #disneyprincess #instadisney #manicurafrancesa #frenchmanicure #nailart #nail #naildesign #nailswag #nailstagram #nailpolish #instanails #manicure #nails2inspire #nailsofinstagram #nailporn #nailsoftheday #notd #love #instagood #photooftheday #tagforlikes
Disney princess vibes.
Glitter tips.
View this post on Instagram
➡️French w nowoczesnym wydaniu? 😍 Uwielbiam takie nieoczywiste rozwiązania 💅😍 . Zobacz jak pięknie prezentują się nowe kolory-kolekcja Glass Effect🔝❤ 👉@palu_cosmetics 💅 #palu_cosmetics #palu_cosmeticnails #pastelnails #glassnails #pieknepaznokcie #modnepaznokcie #pazurkihybrydowe #naturalnapłytka #nailslublin #paznokcielublin #paznokcioweinspiracje #lublinmanicure #manicurehybrydowy #hybrydananaturalnejpłytce #długiepaznokcie #frenchmanicure #kolorowyfrench #frenchnails #kolorowepaznokcie #nailshybrid #lublin #pazurki #malujemy #stylizacjapaznokci #perfectmanicure #trendynails #delicatenails #nailsartwow #paznokcienajesień
French to the side.
View this post on Instagram
Индивидуальная пилочка . ☑️Стерилизованный инструмент. ☑️Покрытие максимально близко к кутикуле. ☑️Выравнивание ногтевой пластины. ☑️Укрепление ногтевой пластины . ☑️Комбинированный маникюр. ☑️Время выполнения работы 2ч. со снятием предыдущего слоя. ........................................................................ Звоните 📞8 (919) 394-59-99 Ольга 🐾 WhatsApp ……………………………………………………………………………………………… #свадьба#бережныйманикюр#ekaterinburgcity#ekaterinburg#ekb#ogniekaterinburga#екатеринбург#екб#маникюрекатеринбург#арбуз##рукти#огниекатеринбурга#french#frenchmanicure#френчманикюр#френч#идеяманикюра#manicure#высоцкий#vysotskygallery
Upside down French.
View this post on Instagram
Quand Jiji décide de faire son modèle pour ton anniversaire 🥰 #nounoursbeautylounge #nails #nounourscurlymethod #nail #nblnailbar #nailsalon #nbl509 #nailsfashion #nailsextension #nailsofinstgram #nailsaddicted #nailsguru #nailswagg #naildesign #gelnailsdesign #nailsonfire #nailsnailsnails #nailsnude #nailsonpoint #frenchmanicure #frenchnails frenchy
Tie-dye tips.
View this post on Instagram
French manicure 💅🏻 kolorowy French wyglada zawsze zjawiskowo 😍 Wolicie bardziej klasykę z białą końcówką czy z kolorem? 🔥 #paznokcie #paznokciehybrydowe #manicure #manicurehybrydowy #instanails #autumnnails #nailstagram #nails #nailsinspiration #nailswag #nails2inspire #nailsofinstagram #frenchnails #frenchmanicure #kolorowyfrench #paznokcie #paznokciehybrydowe #paznokcieżelowe #paznokciezelowe #kolorowepaznokcie #ncgirl #ncnails #ncnailscompany #nailsaddict #nailart #polskiepaznokcie #nailsmagazine
On Wednesdays, we wear pink.
View this post on Instagram
#❤️🔥 #rengarenk #french #frenchmanicure #frenchnails #goodnight #midnight #instagood #instagram #instanails #instaphoto #gellak #shellacnails #shellac #shellacmanicure #narashivanie #likeforlikes #followmenow #instalikes #instafollow #bakuazerbaijan #badamdar #гельлакдизайн #геометриянаногтях #стразынаногтях #ногтидизайн #ногти2019 #😍
On point in rainbow.
View this post on Instagram
Alternative French... 💗💗💗 #nailsinstagram #nails #gelnails #soakoffgel #soakoff #ricostruzioneunghiemilano #ricostruzioneunghie #semipermanenteunghie #semipermanente #frenchmanicure #frenchnails #black #blacknails #balls #pallini #beauty #milanonails #milanobeauty #milano
Black-out.
View this post on Instagram
#frenchnails #frenchmanicure #svarovski #svarovskinails #desingnails #beatifulnails #salon #tradenails #womensday #girlnails #bluenails #pinknails #style #handstand #sea #2019 #nails2019#шикарныйманикюр #girls#nails #black #blackpink#ideal#abstractart#beautifulgirls #beauty#summer #маникюр #маникюр2019#лето
Party-ready.
View this post on Instagram
Esmaltado semipermanente + deco #semipermanente #esmaltadosemipermanente #uñaspermanentes #unhasdeporcelana #uñaslindas #uñaszonasur #trinitysalondebelleza #uñasdone #deconails #instanails #nailsofinstagram #salondebelleza #beauty #beautysalon #nailart #nailsdelicadas #frenchmanicure #uñasberazategui #uñashudson
Hear me roar.
Tie it with a bow.
So icy.
View this post on Instagram
Buenas noches chic@s! Infinitas las combinaciones que podemos hacer a la hora de crear diseños con los esmaltes Neonail 😍 TODOS LOS PRODUCTOS ESTÁN DISPONIBLES EN LA WEB www.crysmrnails.es #drytop #gelpaint #cremebrulee #frenchmanicure #manicurarusa #russianmanicure #autumnnails #lovenails #naturalnails #nailcolor #uñas #uñasdegel #uñasdegelgranada #perfectnails #esmaltadopermanente #manicura #instanails #neonail #neonailgranada #neonailprofessional #neonailespana #siberiasalon #neonailspain #manicure #cristinamorillo #ilovemyjob
Centered.
Stain glass tips.
Classic with an accent.
Double-lined tips.
Classic rose.
View this post on Instagram
Fall Fendi 👜 . . . #brybeauty #nailsonpoint #nailsonfleek #acrylicsnails #miaminailsalon #nailpolish #mani #opinaiLacker #miaminailtech #nailsdesigne #lashesonfleek #gelmani #opi #nails💅#uñas #nailsofinstagram #frenchmani #naturalnails #gelombre #nailsdone #nailaddict #maniandpedi #nailsdesigns #colorsquad #fendinails
Fendi prints on.
View this post on Instagram
It's Fri... Yay 🖤 That means lots of lovely nails to share over the weekend, I generally end a Friday and Saturday in a zombyfied state 😂 Hope you've had an amazing Halloween! Who's off to a Halloween Party at the Weekend???? 🎃🦇👻🎃🦇👻🎃🦇👻🎃🦇👻. . . . . #friyay #friday #nailsfortheweekend #weekendworkers #blacknails #blacknailinspo #alternativefrenchmanicure #blackfrenchmanicure #frenchmani #acrylicnails #sculpturednails #nailartv#nailartinspo #heart #heartnails #nailart #nailartinspo #freshnails #lovenails #showscratchnails #showthelove #showscratch #nailit #nailpro #nailtech #nailscollab
I heart you.