5 Gorgeous Color Combo Ideas For Your Updated French Manicure

Nostalgia is in and of itself an enduring beauty trend. We love taking something we did as kids, putting a modern twist on it, and calling it “vintage.” When oversized scrunchies and blinged-out bobby pins started popping up in Sephora, I was hardly surprised. Mod bobs and crimped ponytails on the ‘Gram? Nothing to bat an eyelash at. But when some of my favorite nail artists started recommending French manicure colors to their followers, I’ll admit I didn’t expect that wasn’t a throwback I expected.

The French manicure is no longer just a look my mom swore by until my 4th-grade graduation. It’s also one of the few nail trends that experts are predicting will take off in 2020. Though the classic nude base and white strip are still being duplicated, what’s really given the French manicure a second life is a never-ending stream of updated versions on the runway and beyond.

Whether it’s cornered lines at the Kith show or two-toned creations within a quick hashtag search, it’s clear that this isn’t a flash in the pan sort of thing. As long as we’re being creative, the French manicure is here to stay. With that being said, there are also so many ways to pull off your own version. If you want to play with different color combos, here are five that will definitely get your creative juices flowing.

Clear Base With Color Tip

Never underestimate the nail-fie power of a clean and clear nail bed. If you’re a minimalist who prefers small pops of color, stick with colored tips and coat your nail bed in clear polish with a glossy finish.

Glitter Tip With Complimentary Base

On the other hand, if you’re just extra AF and need all of the colors, glitter polish will never disappoint. Simply pair it with a complimentary shade and whether you want a glitzy base and solid tip or the opposite, your mani is a guaranteed standout.

Nudes and Deep Tones

Come winter, I love classic color combos, like a skin tone-like neutral and a rich, dark shade to match. A nude base is also a cute way to pay homage to the original French manicure look.

Neon Tips

The more colors, the better…right? Rainbow manicures are always in style, but I love how keeping the base clear makes this a look for minimalists and maximalists to love.

Two-Toned Realness

Tonal manicures also took off this year and the coolest way to combine it with the French manicure resurgence is by pairing complementary colors for your base and tips.

