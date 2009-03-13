Freja Beha Erichsen at Chloe

Somehow top model Freja Beha Erichsen has yet to become a household (a non-fashion household) name. The gorgeous 21-year-old hailing from Roskilde, Denmark has made her mark in fashion by way of her androgynous features, although as pictured here, she looks anything but. In place of her normal chin-length hair, Erichsen struts down Chloé’s fall 2009 runway with feminine long, wavy extensions and a soft side-bang. A far cry from the minimalist makeup palettes seen at Balenciaga and Rick Owens, Hannah MacGibbons second collection for the label consisted of flawless makeup.

According to WWD, hairstylist Guido Palau used 80’s icons Christie Brinkley and Brooke Shields as inspiration for the buoyant locks he created for the show. “We’re going for very feminine, flowing Eighties hair,” said Palau, who generously applied Redken’s Thickening Lotion to achieve the desired volume.

Erichsen’s eyes shone in metallic neutrals expertly blended with a shimmery white shadow in the upper and lower inner corners of her eyelids. This is a great trick for brightening eyes and really making them pop. Just a little bit of silver or a light gold shadow is all you need to get the look. In WWD’s interview with makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, who worked with MAC cosmetics, she sought to create an “all-American sportiness, like an Antonio Lopez drawing.”