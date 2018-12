I don’t think I can recall one appearance when Freida Pinto doesn’t look stunning. So, it’s no surprise that in her behind the scenes footage and clip of her new L’Oreal Paris ad campaign she looks gorgeous. The video is sultry and showcases a few different looks, where her eyes are played up and her skin is glowing. I’m especially loving the first look with the glossy dark shadow. Check out the video and tell us what you think!