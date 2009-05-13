Freida Pinto and Evangeline Lilly New Faces of L’Oreal

Actresses Freida Pinto and Evangeline Lilly have joined the ranks of Penelope Cruz, Eva Longoria, and Elizabeth Banks as L’Oréal Paris spokespeople, the company announced today. Pinto has found no shortage of opportunities since her star turn in the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire. She is currently filming a Julian Schnabel movie, and, after <a href=" https://variety.com/article/VR1118000471.html?categoryid=13&cs=1″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>landing a role in Woody Allen’s latest, is rumored to have replaced ScarJo as the prolific director’s muse. And God forbid we forget about the Golden Globe-nominated Lilly– her adorable freckles will also be gracing L’Oréal commercials, ad campaigns, and events.



