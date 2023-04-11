Shoppers Swear This $8 Viral Foot Peeling Spray ‘Instantly’ Removes Dead Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Never did I think I’d be writing about a foot peeling spray, but TikTok never fails to amaze me with the odd yet handy products its users find and bring to viral status. This discovery makes total sense, though. The warmer months mean wearing sandals every day and going completely barefoot for beach and pool days. The last thing you should be worrying about is the state of your skin and how your feet might not be totally up to par. Thankfully, Freeman’s Flirty Feet Instant Foot Peeling Spray is here to save the day.

There’s no need to spend hundreds on constant pedicures when you can get rid of dead skin from your feet within the comfort of your home. This spray does this with ease and yields immediate results, according to shoppers.

One even wrote, “Now I know what all the fuss was about. Absolutely love this product. Works instantly. My feet are ready for summer fun.”

They’re exactly right! You should be getting your skin ready for all of the fun activities summer has to offer—picnics in the park, poolside happy hours and beach excursions.

The two main ingredients that deliver these amazing results are coconut and aloe. Per this study, “Aloe juice contains a variety of active enzymes. It can decompose the dead cells of the surface skin and play a certain role in metabolism of skin, thus producing a good effect on skincare by improving the smoothness of skin and nourishing the hair.”

“Coconut oil is an excellent massage oil for the skin as well. It acts as as effective moisturizer on all types of skin,” according to a different study. “Coconut oil is safe solution for preventing dryness and flaking of skin. It also delays the appearance of wrinkles and sagging of skin, which narmally accompany aging. Coconut oil also helps in treating various skin problems including psoriasis, dermatitis, eczema and other skin infection.”

Together, these two ingredients gently exfoliate, sloughing off dead skin cells right on the spot. It’s not a product you have to leave on for 20 minutes, nor is it one that takes forever to notice visible results.

@xxiamkristinxx shows you exactly how to use this fast-acting product. Pump the product out—a generous amount is fine—and then start rubbing your feet. You’ll immediately notice little bits of dead skin and dirt start to roll off of your feet. It’s gross, but also super satisfying. Because right beneath all that gunk is a layer of baby-soft skin that’s more than ready to see the light of day this summer, instead of getting hidden away in a pair of sweaty sneakers or socks.

Don’t forget your feet when it comes to getting your skin ready for summer. They need attention too! Start with Freeman’s Flirty Feet Instant Foot Peeling Spray that’s under $8 at Amazon.

Shoppers are in awe of the results they’re seeing. With an overall 4.3-star rating, one five-star reviewer raved, “For my first use of this product, I had not had a pedicure in five to six months. All the rough skin on my heels and bottom of feet rubbed right off!”

“I was always embarrassed to wear [sandals] or flip-flops. This really works! My heels are so soft and the dead skin just fell off! LOVE this,” another one wrote. One other even wrote, “Better than Baby Foot in my opinion.”

It’s high time you showed your feet some T.L.C., especially as you transition to wearing more open-toe and backless shoes. Scoop up this vegan and cruelty-free foot peeling spray from Amazon for under $8 a bottle. And be sure to apply the product every seven to ten days for the best results. Don’t wait any longer to get your feet soft and supple ahead of summer.

