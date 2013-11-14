Subway Riders In Moscow Can Now Pay For Their Rides With Exercise

Russia is gearing up to host the winter Olympics in 2014, and as preparation, the organization Olympic Changes installed a very special ticket machine in one of Moscow’s subway stations. Rather than accept monetary payment in exchange for a ride, the machine requires that customers do 30 leg squats or lunges to obtain a ticket.

Of course, the free ride is meant to promote healthier living in advance of the influx of athletes headed to Sochi next year, but we’d like to think that people anywhere would trade 30 push-ups or sit ups for a free ride if given the chance. Perhaps this will motivate more transportation networks to take a chance on offering a healthy incentive to travelers (but probably not). Still, it’s fun watching so many Russians give the squats a try. Check it out below!