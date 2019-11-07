Free People #Blessed Us With Eco-Friendly Glitter for Holiday Party Season

As much as we all love glitter, the environment doesn’t. The microplastics in glitter are consumed by marine life which can starve them, and otherwise, make their way to our plates. It’s not good. Luckily, we have some new eco-friendly ways to get our glitter on, like Free People’s new Mineral Shimmer. The retailer just launched its first foray into beauty with a full beauty line coming in 2020.

There are four shades of Free People’s mineral-based shimmer for subtle, buildable sheen anywhere on the face or body. (Yes, it’s approved for all areas! Not all glitter or shimmer is.) The formula is made from key ingredients including birch juice, witch hazel, spearmint flower water and glycerin. Choose from Gold, Rose Quartz, Opal and Amethyst, which will all look amazing on a variety of skin tones.

While not as chunky and bold as typical glitters, these eco-friendly options give a really pretty shimmer you can layer as your heart desires. They’re also really portable and easy to take while traveling. Your holiday party look is officially set.

We can’t wait to see what other natural beauty products Free People comes up with in the coming year. Shop Mineral Shimmer for $20 each now on the Free People website.

