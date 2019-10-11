Free People’s Newest Fragrance Will Have You Cold-Weather Ready

There’s nothing better than shopping for a new sweater and stumbling upon a delicious new fragrance at the same time. That’s basically what Free People is hoping happens with its new Lodge scent as part of 1809 fragrance collection, and TBH it’s right up my ally. If you didn’t know Free People had its own fragrance line, get ready to be pleasantly surprised. The two-year-old collection is 100 percent natural, made without artificial notes or chemically altered ingredients. Plus, it’s free of paragons, phthalates, sulfates and colorants, and is vegan and cruelty-free. The name is a nod to Free People’s original location on Walnut Street in Philadelphia, PA. (If you get a chance to go there, it’s such a chic location.)

This is the third Free People fragrance and the warmest and spiciest yet. It features a blend of Palo Santo, sweet vanilla absolute and spicy clove, along with Indonesian Patchouli. It’s all about those fireside vibes that go perfect with your new winter-ready sweater. I know it’s still warm in a lot of areas (especially where I am in Los Angeles), but chillier weather is just around the corner—for better and for worse.

What’s so great about Free People fragrances is they feel pretty gender-neutral. There aren’t overly “feminine” scents so most people will be into wearing them. Plus, they’re travel-friendly in pretty little bottles that are easily thrown into a bag for an overnight trip. Want to try Lodge out? It’s available now at Free People for $28.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.