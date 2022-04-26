Here’s How to Get a FREE Dyson Airwrap Attachment — It’s Totally Legit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The fever for the Dyson Airwrap styler is not slowing down anytime soon. It’s only going to get even bigger considering the new and improved version is coming out this summer. So, any chance you can save some money on the popular blow dry brush is definitely a good thing. Even better than a discount? A free product. You’re in luck. Dyson is offering a free attachment for the Airwrap to those eligible and there’s a good chance you are.

If your Dyson Airwrap didn’t come with the Wide-tooth comb attachment, simply fill out the online form on the brand’s website, choose your color and you can grab it for free. Your Airwrap has to be under Dyson’s two-year warranty to be eligible and you have to have proof of purchase. The attachment retails for $39.99 regularly so that’s a major deal. And don’t worry if you’re dreaming of the new Airwrap out this summer. All attachments will fit on that one, as well.

The Wide-tooth comb attachment was designed for curly and coily hair to de-tangle and lengthen hair as it dries. You can also use it to create volume and shape for your curls and waves. You can do everything from tease out your curls to lengthen them and get them ready for the flat iron.

Both Dyson and Sephora can’t keep the Airwrap in stock but you can usually grab the attachments so it’s worth putting in a request.

If you’ve seen folks on TikTok talk about how the Dyson Airwrap “isn’t worth it” because their stick-straight hair doesn’t see much of a difference, listen to those with curly hair instead. The Firm smoothing brush helps banish frizz, while the Round volumizing brush styles strands with a subtle lift. Plus, the lack of extreme heat can help protect fragile strands — something those with curly and coily hair know all too well.