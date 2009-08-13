Free Bare Escentuals Makeovers At Sephora!

If there are two things in life I can’t live without, it’s Sephora and Bare Escentuals.

Sephora is my mecca — I’ve been known to spend hours wandering the aisles, sniffing and sampling to my heart’s content.

Bare Escentuals is a recent passion of mine, a byproduct of a grandmother with an unwavering devotion to QVC and BE CEO Leslie Blodgett. After years of hearing her rave about the much lauded brand I finally caved and tried their Mineral Veil last year and I’m now hooked (thanks Grams). I’ve used it almost every day this summer as my go-to foundation, mostly because I like how lightweight it feels on my skin in this godforsaken heat.

So when I heard the news that the two were teaming up for an extra special event, I was definitely intrigued.

This month marks the launch of Bare Escentuals’ new matte (!) version of their bestselling Foundation and Sephora is giving you the firsthand scoop on the launch. Drop by any Sephora location this Saturday, August 15 to celebrate the new foundation and get a free color consultation and makeup application from a Bare Escentuals Brand Specialist. You’ll get to try the new foundation firsthand and you’ll also get a sneak peek at the latest additions to the Buxom color line. Be sure to call your local store to get specific times for the event.

Are you excited for the new foundation? What’s your favorite Bare Escentuals product?