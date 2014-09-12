Would You Apply Faux Freckles? See the Latest Trend in Makeup

In the past, girls with freckles were often ashamed, trying to figure out how to hide or permanently lighten their skin to get rid of the look. Recently, freckles have become embraced and even celebrated, which has in turn made ladies with freckles feel even more beautiful. The latest news in the freckle world? Now, designers are sending models down the runway with freckle makeup, to add the tiny specks to ladies who have an otherwise even complexion. Most notable of the designers to have used freckles the New York Fashion Week season is Adam Selman, the man who designed Rihanna’s most recent CFDA dress.

MORE: Trendspotting at Fashion Week: Bold Eyes for Spring 2015

Of course with a trend comes a product to get said trend, which leads us to Topshop’s new Freckle Pencil. A traditional pencil made to apply the way you would use an eyeliner pencil, you can simply dot the bridge of your nose and cheeks with the freckle pencil as desired. It’s recommended to set the faux freckles with a translucent powder to keep them in place all day long. Really, it’s that easy, and it costs less than $10. Would you try fake freckles?

Where to Buy: Freckle Pencil, £5, Topshop.com