Makeup Tips to Showcase Your Freckles

Many women with freckles have been conditioned to cover up their complexions completely. But since too much foundation can look cakey, we say let ‘em shine! Embrace your freckles with these tips from Maybelline makeup artist Melissa Silver.

“A tinted moisturizer or BB cream is best for freckled skin since it gives the skin a natural tone without trying to hide the freckles — a near impossible task without looking pasty.” She recommends the Maybelline New York Dream Fresh BB Cream ($8.99, maybelline.com) because of its amazing shade range and the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer ­($43, lauramercier.com). With SPF 20, the moisturizer protects against the sun’s rays as well as creates a soft, dewy glow.

Silver warns against using full-coverage foundation over freckles. “I only recommend a foundation if it’s very watery and sheer,” she says. “Too much coverage on freckled skin can look odd because there are so many different tones in the skin.”

When looking for blush, “Go for something with a warm, but not too brown undertone — brown can look muddy. I like a peachy neutral blush and a wash of color on the eye like a champagne or pewter.”

