Frankies Bikinis Is Getting Into Beauty—And There’s Already a 5,000 Person Waitlist

Cult-favorite, trend-driven swimwear line Frankies Bikinis doesn’t want you to just wear its sexy bikinis on the beach. Founder Francesca Aiello wants to give you glowy skin now, too. Yup, Frankies Bikinis is launching beauty with its Essentials Collection. Don’t worry—that doesn’t mean you’re expected to wear a full-face of makeup while laying by the pool. Instead, give your skin a break with cruelty-free, glowy products that contain no artificial coloring or artificial fragrance.

If you’re not familiar with Frankies Bikinis, it’s possible you’ve seen the line on celebs including Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio and Kylie Jenner. These suits are for the person who likes to stand out in the crowd. The brand is known for its cheeky, barely-there bottoms, after all. The bathing suits are inspired by Malibu, CA, where Aiello is from, and made in LA. Head to any Cali beach and you’re sure to see a Frankies Bikinis or two. And if you’re going to have that much skin showing, you’ll probably want it to be smooth and luminous. That’s where the three new products come in.

According to the brand, there’s already a 5,000 person waitlist for the Essentials Collection. Each includes ingredients such as soothing aloe, sweet almond oil, avocado and shea butter to give skin that lit-from-within glow. So, whether you’re wanting a little glow-up by the pool or are heading right from the beach to drinks, these newbies will give you a soft glam for summer. Shop the whole collection, below.

Glow Mist

Rebalance, refresh, and rejuvenate skin throughout the day with Malachite extract, a mineral that acts as an antioxidant and protective agent.

Glow Moisturizer

Non-comedogenic oils such as lavender, avocado, and sweet almond boost tired-looking, dry skin.

Glow Tint

Get a flushed glow thanks to natural mineral pigments. Apply the cream with your fingers to your eyes, lips and cheeks.

