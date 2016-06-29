This Super-Chic Australian Beauty Brand Sells One Product Every 27 Seconds

There’s a formula that drives the success of dozens—possibly hundreds—of new health and beauty brands on Instagram: Share a photo of hot woman, add a witty hashtag, and suggest the model/social-media influencer pictured looks this good because of the product you’re shilling. It’s the reason teatox companies are so popular, despite the serious concerns medical professionals have about tea-based diets, and why the Kardashians obsessively promote waist training—which also has the experts raising eyebrows—on Instagram. It’s also why I’m personally hugely skeptical about any wellness brand that earned its fame through social-media success—but Australian natural beauty brand Frank Body is an exception.

With 689,000 followers on Instagram, Frank Body’s success is definitely partially due to the founding team’s clever social-media strategy (check out this killer IG feed) and chic, minimalist packaging; but as thousands of customers will attest, the products—all of which are natural and focus heavily on using coffee as a key ingredient—also seem to be insanely effective when it comes to skin issues like acne, scarring, and cellulite. I’ve been using the brand’s lip and body scrubs, lip balm, and body cream and love the way it makes my skin look glowy and healthy and feel smooth and hydrated.

Since the founding team—a group of copywriters and coffee-shop owners from Melbourne, Australia—released its first coffee body scrub ($14.95) the group has been flooded with reviews from customers who are also blown away by the scrub’s efficacy. “About six months in we started receiving amazing before-and-after pictures from our customers who had been using our products to help with skin conditions and imperfections including dry skin, eczema, acne, and psoriasis,” cofounder Erika Geraerts told us. The team shares these photos on the brand’s dedicated feedback Instagram account, and the results really are incredible—particularly for a product that’s 100-percent natural and vegan. Take a look at a few of the transformations:

The Frank Body team stumbled upon its winning ingredient almost by accident after one of the cofounders, who also owns a cafe, noticed two women repeatedly requesting their leftover coffee grinds to use as a body exfoliator. Working with a team of medical professionals, they delved into why simply rubbing coffee into your skin in the shower has the power to magically make stubborn complexion issues disappear, and launched a brand that today sells one product every 27 seconds, and a coffee scrub every 40 seconds.

They learned that caffeine is especially effective when combined with the steam from hot water (to open pores) and the circular massage motions of scrubbing and buffing. “Caffeine stimulates blood flow and increases circulation to reduce the appearance of cellulite, stretch marks, psoriasis, eczema, and other skin conditions,” Geraerts explained.

I’ve personally also noticed the scrub leaves my skin feeling smooth and moisturized but without the greasy residue or dry feeling that a lot of other exfoliants cause. Geraerts says this because coffee has the same pH as human skin, so the products “don’t dry you out or leave you feeling oily.”

While its original coffee scrub remains the brand’s MVP and has sold more than one million units (!), today Frank Body offers a full lineup of scrubs, moisturizers, and skin care for your body and face, all of which are priced under $25 and only contain completely natural ingredients like macadamia oil, ethically sourced beeswax, charcoal, and (obviously) coffee. And, while Frank’s is an Aussie brand, its shipping to the U.S. is quick—so you could be well on the way to flawless skin by this time tomorrow.