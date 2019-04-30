Frank Body’s New Scrub Tackles Acne Scars and Dull Skin

Though I didn’t have any acne as a teen (I know, I got off easy), now as a 33-year-old, I’m dealing with hormonal breakouts. And it’s not just my chin and jaw that are affected during PMS, but my shoulders, as well. And if I actually work out, I get breakouts along my sweaty sports bra line. The worst. I know I’m not the only one dealing with body breakouts and the unsightly scars that come with them. Thankfully, the new Frank Body A-Beauty Scrub is here to help.

You might be wondering what the “A” stands for in A-Beauty. Just like K-beauty products hail from Korea, A-beauty products come from Australia. Products from Down Under are often pretty pared down, with few stellar ingredients and not a lot of filler. Frank Body’s popular coffee scrubs are exactly that; natural ingredients such as aloe vera and olive oil are anti-bacterial and nourishing.

A-Beauty Scrub is a bit different because it specifically tackles post-breakout acne scars and hyperpigmentation, and works to brighten dull skin. That’s not to say it won’t banish breakouts, too, but if you’re anything like me, you’re dealing with darkness from all those cystic pimples.

A-Beauty Scrub features a few key ingredients that help get rid of those dark spots. Top ones include: AHA derived from Finger Lime, a powerful exfoliator from tropical rainforests; eucalyptus, a natural antiseptic with antifungal, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties; macadamia oil to nourish the skin; and Vitamin C derived from Kakadu plum.

It works the same as the coffee ones. You just apply the scrub to wet skin in the shower, being careful not to drop too much down the drain. (Been there.) Leave it on for a few minutes and rinse. Frank Body recommends using it two-to-three times a week for best results. It’s made for your body but based on the reviews online, it looks like many fans love it for their face, as well.

Shop the A-Beauty Scrub now for $18.95 on the Frank Body website.

