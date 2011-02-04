Francois Nars Talks Orgasms, Sex And Why Dirty Words Work

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Francois talks about sex. And people wanting to have orgasms. And, well ladies and gents, the genius is a genius for a reason. (WWD)

We’re giving you a week or so to practice to get this Valentine’s Day mani just right (bellasugar)

The perm may very well be back – as long as you just call it a wave. That’s fine and all, but it still smells nasty and reminds us all of the 80s. (nytimes)

Spray on skin has been developed by scientists – yes, really! – for burn victims. We can only imagine what will happen with this stuff once the RHOBH get’s their hands on it. (glamour/beautydepartment)

And, since we’re about to dive head first into NYFW, here are some helpful tips from makeup artist Joanna Schlip for looking a tad more awake. (beautysweetspot)

And, to send you off with some wise words from the Twitterverse: