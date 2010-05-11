StyleCaster
Francois Nars Shoots Tao Okamoto And Ford Model Daniel Liu For Vogue Nippon Beauty

Bee Shyuan
by

Francois Nars is best known as a beauty expert but as this Japanese Vogue spread proves, he’s quite the lensman too. Nars captured Tao Okamoto for the June 2010 issue of the international magazine, and along with the colorful standout makeup, naturally, the siren red hair and gorgeous underwear styling by Patti Wilson turned out to be quite the eye-catcher.

Tao may be the focus of the editorial but Ford model Daniel Liu plays his part too. “Posing with the video camera was actually very difficult! The camera was made of solid metal and was a lot heavier than it looks!” the SoCal native told us. While Daniel thought the results made the effort well worth it, perhaps toting a camera around would inspire him to jump on the other side of the lens one day? (After all, Nigel Barker and Ellen Von Unwerth has done it.) Liu commented, “Well, I would definitely consider expanding into film and photography as I am fascinated with visual imagery.”

All photos: Francois Nars
Styling: Patti Wilson
Vogue Nippon June 2010

