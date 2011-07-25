We’re A Fan of Fendi’s Latest Ad Campaign Video

With notes of tuberose, jasmine, pear and damascene rose, Fendi’s latest fragrance definitely requires an ad campaign that can keep up with it’s overt sexiness and glamor. So, who better to star in the Fan di Fendi ad campaign than the gorgeous trifecta of Abbey Lee Kershaw, Anja Rubik and Karmen Perdaru? Shot by Darius Khondji, it features “Cheap and Cheerful” by the Kills in the background.

While models dancing in front of bright lights is nothing new, we’re loving the unapologetically fun vibe of this frangrance commercial.

Fan di Fendi is now on perfume counters everywhere, and although its television ad won’t air until August it’s already available to watch below.