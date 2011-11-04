Want to Smell Like Snooki? Check Out Her New Fragrance!

The Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has officially become an entrepreneur. But then again, I never would have thought that a girl who passed out drunk on the beach would actually become a New York Times best-selling author (although, I guess all great authors are a little tormented).

But on top of the novels, a sunglass line and a slipper collection, Ms. Polizzi is now launching her very own scent, appropriately called Snooki.

Inspired by her favorite things, this namesake scent embodies the “essence of Snooki,” although she says her scent doesn’t discriminate against anybody.

Snooki says she is very proud of this “bubly, flirty and cute” bottle that she helped design from the very beginning to be as “gaudy and tacky as possible.”

She describes the scent as a “cotton candy,” with notes of kiwi and beach flower (to remind everyone of the shore and her show…her words –not mine)

In addition to her scent, Snooki is working on a neon nail polish line that will hopefully be out by the holidays, along with nail polish strips inspired by her own nail art designs.

