Versace Yellow Diamond Makes Rare Jewels Accessible

Versace’s latest fragrance, Yellow Diamond, may bring up thoughts of royalty and riches but the brand has a younger generation in mind for its latest scent. According to WWD, they’re aiming the fragrance at an audience that is “…more hooked into fashion, and always looking for something new — those who love different products and personalities and bold colors — transparent and brilliant like a yellow diamond,” said Giovanni Sfariboldi, president of Versace’s fragrance licensee partner Euroitalia.

The fragrance, with Abbey Lee Kershaw as its face, was inspired by something that Donatella Versace found in her jewelry box. “I was inspired to create my Yellow Diamond fragrance by a precious yellow diamond ring I have. The jewel has always stimulated a feeling of brightness, sensuality and energy, and this is what I set out to capture in this new glamorous, charming and feminine floral fragrance,” said Versace.

The bottle, which features a transparent yellow cap and resembles a gemstone, is filled with a pale yellow juice. The scent is comprised of pear sorbet, neroli, bergamot and citron from diamante head and will be available beginning in September.