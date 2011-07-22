Valentino To Launch Valentina Fragrance With Freja As Face

Valentino’s latest fragrance, Valentina, is set to launch this September with Freja Beja Erichsen as the face. The scent, the first fragrance to launch now that Valentino is working with Puig, is composed of notes of Calabrian bergamot, white Alba ruffles, jasmine, Amalfi orange blossom, wild strawberries, cedar and amber.

The fragrance was inspired by the Italian side of the brand, and the bottle is based off of Italian haute perfumery flacons with flower and ivory detailing (iconic elements of Valentino fashion). Jose Manuel Albesa, chief brand officer of Puig told WWD that, “For us the bottle was like a haute couture dress.”

The print advertising image for the campaign, shot by David Sims, features Freja Beha Erichsen (or Valentina) in her palazzo before a night out.

The parfum will be available in 30, 50 and 80-ml. sprays starting at $75 and will be available in September in Europe, then following into the U.S. in March of 2012.