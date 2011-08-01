UPDATED: Imogen Poots for Chloe Campaign, WIN Rose Edition!

Imogen Poots’ debut Chloe print ad campaign is out on the web, and lets just say the blonde sultress certainly knows how to use an oversized bottle of fragrance to her advantage. With tousled hair, pale pink lips and a touch of mascara on her lashes, Poots looks every bit as innocent, sexy and seductive as a Chloe girl should.

You’ll notice that her ad is in color, and the previous ads (with Anja Rubik, Clemence Poesy and Chloe Sevigny) were all in black and white. Whereas we’ve always loved the natural feel of the black and white ads, it still comes across in the new color campaign, shot by Inez van de Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

In the behind the scenes teaser video with both girls (Imogen and Camille Rowe Pourcheresse, who is also featured in the ad spots) you see the beauties talk about being chosen as the face of the fragrance, and what they think of the Chloe style.

