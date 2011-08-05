Up Close & Personal with Sasha BTS of Viva La Juicy

We’ve been extremely impressed by Juicy Couture’s latest campaign images featuring Sasha Pivovarova — showcasing a more sexy, refined take for the brand is definitely working. In the behind the scenes video, you see Sasha getting awfully comfortable with the Couture bottle, kissing it at times as she rolls around in her ruffles and taffeta.

The campaign, shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin is still very fun and girly (exactly what a Juicy shoot should be) and we love this new take.

What say you?