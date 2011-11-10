Uma Thurman May Make Her Own Fragrance

Last night, at the Lord & Taylor launch of Givenchy’s Ange ou Dmon fragrance, Uma Thurman told WWD that she may be interested in launching her own fragrance. “I would love to, yep. It’s something I have in my mind,” she said. But is it actually in the works? “At some point, that would be really great, I think.”

She doesn’t seem to be 100 percent sold on the idea, but we are always up for another celebrity scent! Her contract with LVMH expires in mid-2012 so it’s now or never!

What do you think Uma will call her new scent — and what will it smell of?