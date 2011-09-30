Tom Ford Sniffs Perfume Strips From a Model’s Butt

Thank you Russia GQ and Jezebel for bringing to our attention this Tom Ford gem first thing in the morning. The international magazine named Mr. “????” its International Man of the Year and while the cover is nothing short of Ford’s usual tactics — naked women and his sensual stare — the inside image is taking perfume sampling to a whole other level.

Yes, that is Tom Ford sniffing perfume strips which have been plucked from the model’s perfectly shaped bottom. Always one for pushing limits, I guess we really shouldn’t be too shocked, but nonetheless there is just something wrong about this photo, which makes us never want to sniff perfume samples from the mall again.