Thierry Mugler Releases App For New Eau de Toilette

Along with this month’s launch ofThierry Mugler’s remake of their 1992 scent – Angel – the fashion house will also be debuting its new multimedia app.

The App is available on iPhone, Android, iPad or Facebook and it offers downloaders the chance to create their own dreams by choosing five stars from the Angel constellation based on their moods and desires of the moment.

Along with discovering all of the Angel products and local sales near you, users can also watch the new campaign video featuring the latest Angel muse, Eva Mendes, along with bonus clips (see preview images above).

The eaude Toilette is a notably different scent than the original eau de Parfum, described as oriental, gourmand and powdery, which makes the “Which Angel are you today” app-feature particularly useful. By selecting five key words from the galaxy, the app will determine the Angel fragrance you should wear that day. Wouldn’t it be nice if all of your beauty choices were that simple?