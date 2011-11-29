Surprising New Ways to Wear Your Favorite Scent This Season

There’s nothing like opening the gift of a delicious-smelling new scent. Perfumes are one of the best holiday presents one can give, but sometimes recycling the same fragrance year after year can begin to smell a little stale. How can you spice it up this holiday season? It’s all about the new trend: fragrance jewelry!

Check out our slideshow for some great gift ideas, spotlighting the newest, most innovative ways to wear fragrance this season. Most are so cute, we would want them even if they didn’t contain some of our favorite scents! Keychains, bracelets, lockets, rings — what will they come up with next?