Stella McCartney’s Print Collection Dresses Up Her Scent

Stella McCartney is stepping up her beauty game this season — if that’s even possible. The designer will be selling her signature fragrance Stella in three vintage floral printed designs, set to match her SS11 runway collection.

The bottles will hold Stella’s amber and rose scent and are clearly collectors items. If you’re bold enough to carry them around with you instead of simply dress up your boudoir with them, the slim design (and 30 ml flacon) will fit into a purse or clutch. But we’d recommend simply displaying the works of art, if you can get your hands on them.

The limited edition versions will only be available in the UK, at Stella McCartney’s London Boutique and Boots stores (but we’re sure to find them on eBay in the near future).