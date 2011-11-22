Sheer Beauty for Calvin Klein: Daphne is That You?

In Calvin Klein’s latest ad for the upcoming fragrance Sheer Beauty, Daphne Groeneveld looks stunning as a feminine, soft and sensual model. Shot by Mert & Marcus, the campaign is a true Calvin shot — showcasing the model and the true sensuality of the fragrance, which is supposed to bring about the essence of a “young woman bursting with femininty, confidence and sensuality.”

But, if you’re a true Daphne fan, you cast her because you love her uniqueness – her gap teeth, her large lips and the fact that she just isn’t a commercial beauty. If we think back on Calvin’s typical beauty campaigns (Diane Kruger, Lara Stone, Kate Moss) all of these girls have pretty symmetrical looks (aside from Stone’s gap teeth) and angular cheek bones whereas Daphne was almost made to appear as if she also had those sharp angles in this photo.

In any case, the campaign is gorgeous – but which way do you prefer Daphne? With her round face and plump pout or shall we say, “sensualized” into a Calvin Klein girl?