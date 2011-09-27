Scents We Can Sniff Out a Mile Away

I was just walking down the street the other day on my way to the office, trying to balance my coffee, book and notepad, when it hit me like a ton of bricks — Be Delicious by DKNY. A scent that is synonymous with spring time and my mom’s vanity, it is just one of those scents that you can track down and identify automatically.

There are other scents of its kind, good and bad, that my nose can detect a mile away likeClinique Happy (my first perfume) or Curious by Britney Spears (the scent I begged for one Christmas and used it approximately once). But I wanted to find out what other scents people can identify upon initial-sniff. I took to the Twitterverse to ask my followers what fragrances are particularly potent to their senses and the response was pretty overwhelming. Check out the slideshow above to see what perfumes are the most noticable scents, and if you use one maybe consider cutting back…