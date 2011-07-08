Royal Fragrance To Greet Kate & Wills in the US of A

As we’ve been pretty much stalking every single step the newlywed Royal couple has been making (Kate has worn the same pair of jeans in Canada three whole times!) we’re obviously thrilled that they have finally landed in the U.S. After a brief stint in a cowboy hat (yea, weird) the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly made it to California.

We’re sure they have a lot in store for them on the West coast, as we’ve already seen in Canada, the couple doesn’t exactly make time to relax. Tomorrow, the pair will visiting the Santa Barbara Polo Club, where William will take part in a match for the American Friends of the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry. At the match, the fragrance company House of Creed will greet them with a special preview gift of Royal Oud, a woody oriental scent due out in October.

Creed has been famously involved with the Royal family for years. A family-owned company (dating back to the eighteenth century) they have served as perfumer to Queen Victoria and recently created Royal Water as a tribute to Princess Diana. The Oud, according to Style.com, was meant to evoke a scent of a gilded, marble-encrusted Persian palace. The fragrance includes notes of cedar, bergamot, galbanum, Indian oud and Tonkin musksmells like royalty!