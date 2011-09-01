Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is a Tease In Burberry Body TV Ad

Alright kids, the day we have been waiting for is finally here. The Burberry Body TV commercial is out. Yes, the one in which Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stars, wearing only a Burberry trench.

The stunning supermodel is seen spritzing the fragrance onto her neck and then untying her trench — but never revealing too much because of strategic poses and trench coat covering. The campaign is set to the acoustic version of Rose performed by The Feeling, and was shot by Mario Testino.

If Burberry was trying to get us to want to buy the perfume simply because we want to have a body like Rosie’s, this may have worked. Burberry Body has officially have become my new diet of the moment.

‘Burberry Body’ TV Commercial from F.TAPE on Vimeo.