Rihanna’s New Scent ‘Rebelle’ Built Off of Her First Scent

It was after the launch of her first fragrance, ‘Reb’l Fleur,’ that Rihanna asked her fans whether or not they were a rebel or a flower and when 68 percent responded with rebel the name of her next fragrance was born – Rebelle by Rihanna.

Rihanna launched Reb’l Fleur last January and her license companyParlux Fragrances Inc. hopes Rebelle will be just as successful when it launches this December.

WWD reported that Rebelle was”built off the sexy back of Reb’l Fleur” withtop notes of strawberry, ginger and plum and a heart consisting of cacao absolute, vanilla orchid and heliotrope. The base contains coffee, patchouli, musk and amber.

The Macy’s launch will include a special holiday package for the Rihanna enthusiast in your life. The boxed set will include her new CD, a 3.4-oz. Rebelle, and a 3.4-oz. Reb’l Fleur for $118.