Product Obsession: D.L. & Co. Bright Mini Skull Set

Whether you want to get into the Halloween spirit or you’re just into the skull motif, these D.L. & Co. Bright Mini Skull candles toe the line between fun and spooky. Ranging in color from neon yellow to bright coral, they break the usual Halloween orange and black mold.

We suggest lining your windowsill with these spirited little candles during the month of October, and then using them as the forefront of your room decor year-round. A word to the wise though: avoid lighting these mini candles, as they’ll only last a couple of lights!

D.L. & Co. Bright Mini Skull Gift Set, $75, dlcompany.com