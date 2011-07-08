Prada Reinvents Itself with Launch of Prada Candy Scent

For Prada’s third scent, coyly named Prada Candy, the brand decided to take things in an entirely new direction and show a bit more of a creative and playful side.

Jose Manuel Albesa, chief brand officer of Puig (Prada’s scent licensee) told WWD that “Prada has the ability to reinvent itself when it wants to and Miuccia [Prada] wanted to make a bold statement with this launch. This scent is more feminine and excessive than past launches. It has an explosion of joie de vivre that is quite unique for us, and uses a lot more color, including an outer packaging with a drawing.

The fragrance is comprised of musk notes made up of two major components: Laotian benzoin, which is usually used in concentrations of about 3 percent, but in Prada Candy is about 12 percent, and caramel.

The bottle is Art Deco-inspired and has a black and gold cap with “Prada” in gold letters bordered by a bright block of fuchsia. The outer box is also new territory for the brand, featuring a cartoon illustration of a blonde girl on a fuchsia backgroundcreated by illustrator Francois Berthoud.

The scent will launch in September first in the U.S. and then throughout Europe.