The Perfume Pill: Would You Swallow Your Scent?

It seems like there’s a pill for everything these days including, but not limited to anti-aging, sunblock and grey hair. Not surprisingly, it appears as if the future holds for a pill-only beauty routine too. Swallowable Parfume is a perfume pill developed by bodyarchitect Lucy McRae and synthetic biologist Sheref Mansy, and is billed as the new frontier for technological advancement.

“Swallowable Parfume isessentially a capsule containing synthetic fragrant lipid molecules that mimic the structure of the fat molecules naturally found in the body. When those lipids get metabolized by the body’s enzymes, fragrant molecules are released and excreted through the skin’s surface through perspiration. The strength of the resulting scent is determined by the individual’s acclimatization to temperature, stress, exercise, or sexual arousal.”

Swallowable Parfume is still in the research and development phase, but what do you think? Would you opt for popping a pill every morning rather than spritzing on your favorite scent?

[Shine]