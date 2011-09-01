Pampering Your Man: Molton Brown Fine Fragrance

Here at Beauty High, we strive to bring you the latest trends and tricks to apply your style, but we don’t want you to think we forgot about the men in your life. They are in desperate need of this season’s coveted products even if they haven’t realized it yet. So in addition to all of your favorite beauty tidbits, now we’d like to offer you advice on what to subtly sneak into your man’s bathroom cabinet and we promise to let you keep all the credit.

This week, grooming company, Molton Brown London, launched the Molton Brown Fine Fragrance collection. Available exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue, the collection contains five distinct artisanal fragrances developed with ingredients sourced from Egypt, China, Indonesia, England and Canada. The collection contains scents that are inspired by ancient spices and individually contain the lead ingredient from each country.

But the best part is that the collection is unisex, and can be enjoyed by men and women. You know what they say couples that spritz together, stay together.