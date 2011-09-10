Pampering Your Man: Gaultier Announced New Male Fragrance

We’ve said it before, we want your man to smell good. So when we found out last week that Jean Paul Gaultier is launching a new fragrance, 16 years after the release of the still popular Le Male, we just had to pass along the good news.

WWD reported that Gaultier released his new fragrance, calledKokorico, last week in France.

“This time I wanted something strong, fresh and masculine,” said Gaultier. “So I was thinking about something woodier, herbs and plants — that’s why there is fig.”

We are always on the look out for a signature scent and we think this just might be it.

Beaut Prestige International (BPI), the Shiseido fragrance division that holds the Gaultier fragrance license, is aiming for Kokorico to be ranked in the top three men’s fragrances in France this September and the top five internationally by December.

Set to be the next big thing in the men’s fragrance department, the exact date that Kokorico will come to the U.S. is still undetermined. But using the current exchange rate, it can be your man’s for a cool$108.35. We know he could never justify that purchase, but that is what he has you for.