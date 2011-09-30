Outtakes From Biebs’ “Someday” Commercial on Jimmy Fallon

In case you missed Justin Bieber’s parody of his “Someday” perfume commercial on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, here is your chance to see the outtakes from the hilarious clip.

We’re glad to see that Bieber could make fun of his venture into women’s fragrances, because it was a pretty laughable endeavor. Targeting his “core” female audience, the scent was designed for all of the crazed Bieb fans out there and apparently they bought into it. The fragrance netted more than $3 million sales in the first three weeks at Macy’s. Regardless of its uncanny similarities to Lola by Marc Jacobs, “Someday“was called the most successful fragrance launch in history.

Check out the video below for the outtakes from the Jimmy Fallon mock-mercial.